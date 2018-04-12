Make no mistake about it, artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest markets to be in right now. Huawei took advantage of it by putting AI on their new flagship phones, and you can expect more smartphone manufacturers to follow suit. This is why Qualcomm is also launching a new line of chipsets with AI in mind, and specifically designed for IoT (internet of things) products, action cameras, and non-smartphone devices – enter the QCS603 and QCS605 SoC platforms.

Qualcomm has just announced its own IoT and AI-optimized SoC (system on a chip) platforms, geared towards vision applications. The QCS603 and QCS605 are new products in this arena, and they are able to provide quite a lot for their target devices. These target devices include security cameras, sports cameras, wearable cameras, virtual reality cameras, robotics and smart displays – and the apps that they run on the devices themselves.

For IoT cameras, these operate very differently from smartphone counterparts in that they may need to work in very low-light conditions. The focus is to make the whole video focused and watchable. The

QCS603 and QCS 605 are designed to handle these low-light conditions and extreme image stabilization situations.

Qualcomm’s AI component for these SoCs include the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine software framework which in turn is able to integrate with major AI libraries which include Tensorflow, Caffe and Caffe2, the Android Neural Networks API and Qualcomm’s own Hexagon Neural Network library.

SOURCE: Qualcomm