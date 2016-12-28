If you’re waiting for Qualcomm’s big reveal of its next flagship, it looks like the Snapdragon 835 will be launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 trade show in Las Vegas. This care of a new teaser that was recently released by the Taiwan-based chip makers.

According to Qualcomm’s Twitter account, the Snapdragon 835 “will come into focus” at CES 2017. We only know a few things that have been confirmed by the company about the Snapdragon 835 – first, that it would be made with Samsung’s 10-nanometer FinFET process. That brings with it all the efficiency and improvements of the new manufacturing process.

It was also announced that the SD835 will also support the company’s proprietary Quick Charge 4 technology. The new charging standard is designed to charge the battery of a smartphone with five hours of life with just five minutes of charging time. Wow.

That’s about all we know about the SD835, which is sure to contain more new features. We will just have to wait for February to roll in so we will be able to get the lowdown on the new chipset come CES 2017.

SOURCE: @Qualcomm