Qualcomm is on a roll. The top chipset maker has introduced a new Snapdragon platform that can be used to improve on a system’s augmented reality features. The AR reference design is delivered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform that lets you enjoy lower power consumption, more immersive experiences, and high-performance. It’s more of an AR smart viewer that lets you tether data to a compatible phone or computer. This is better compared to a simple viewer with its processing power.

The idea is for the AR smart viewer to distribute computing workloads between the host device and the viewer. It’s faster and more efficient too. It features important processing powers including split-processing that enables on-device optimizations for the AR smart viewer, 2D app framework, and PC tethering.

The platform also allows support for an 8MB RGB camera that is capable of image stabilization. This allows hands-free features, remote assistance, and more. It can also help manage dual monochrome cameras on the smart viewer.

The Snapdragon XR1 Platform Advantage

Qualcomm is working with Microsoft to take advantage of the Snapdragon XR1 Platform. According to Microsoft: “The AR smart viewer category is a great vehicle to deliver immersive experiences as accessories to mobile devices, Windows PCs or other host-compute devices. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to bring Azure MR services towards this ever-expanding ecosystem of Snapdragon-based Mixed-Reality end-points.”

Microsoft is just one partner. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon team is also working with Lenovo, Nreal, and BOE. Expect the platform to power the brands’ new products, services, and technologies. We’re looking forward to the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 virtual monitors and 3D visualization, the Nreal Light device with split-processing, and that BOE-made micro-OLED binocular display.