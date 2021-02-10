Qualcomm never stops working on new processors and modems that will further advance mobile devices. After the Snapdragon 870 5G SoC for flagship devices and the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, here is Qualcomm again with a 10 Gigabit 5G Modem-RF System. It’s a first in the world so we can expect whatever OEM or device that will use this product will be able to benefit from the speedy and reliable 5G connectivity. It’s also the first 3GPP release 16 modem-RF system.

According to Qualcomm this new model features an upgradeable architecture which allows faster rollout of enhancements and new features. Another benefit is 5G expansion if mobile broadband, XR, computing, 5G private networks, fixed wireless access, and industrial IoT. With this good news, Qualcomm is extending its leadership in the 5G game with the 4th-gen mmWave antenna modules and revamped RF front-end.

Qualcomm says this modem is its biggest leap yet when it comes to 5G solution. The wireless connectivity can be comparable with fiber. It takes advantage of whatever spectrum is available for better coverage, capacity, and flexibility.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Advantage

The new flagship Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System include boasts an upgradable architecture so enhancements and customizations are applied more quickly. It comes with the Qualcomm QTM545 fourth generation mmWave antenna module and the first AI antenna tuning technology in the world.

It contains the next-generation power-tracking solution that is also smaller and more efficient, resulting to higher performance. The modem also delivers the most comprehensive spectrum aggregation, Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0, and Qualcomm Smart Transmit 2.0.

Qualcomm Technologies’ Senior Vice President and General Manager for 4G/5G, Durga Malladi, has this to say about the new product: “Snapdragon X65 brings together all the key 5G breakthroughs expected from the world’s leading wireless innovator.” He also notes the product “will fuel the rapid expansion of 5G while enhancing coverage, power efficiency and performance for users”.