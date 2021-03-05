Qualcomm is a name behind numerous products being used on many mobile devices by several OEMs. It’s the top chipset maker that comes up with premium to mid-range processor to modems to audio chips. The latest we mentioned was the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design, as well as, the Qualcomm-Lofelt advanced haptics technology. This week, we’re learning about the Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound which is a new package of software and audio technology that can be used for wireless earbuds and smartphones.

The Snapdragon Sound is a new standard of audio technology from Qualcomm that includes chipsets and Bluetooth Audio SoCs. It covers active noise cancellation and Bluetooth radios plus FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system. It work’s with Qualcomm’s Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology to ensure great audio quality all the time.

With Snapdragon Sound, consumers can easily know a device is able to support high-resolution audio–up to 24-bit 96kHz, as low as 89ms ultra-low latency, clearer voice quality, and easier pairing. The Snapdragon Sound family also includes the WCD938x and WSA883x (smart speaker amplifier) and Aquatic audio code. The aptX Voice system allows super wideband voice calls (up to 32 kHz quality) while aptX Adaptive allows dynamically-adjusting wireless music streaming.

Snapdragon Sound for Mobile, Wireless Audio

The goal of Qualcomm is easier branding and a higher level of audio quality. Those two can be achieved with the Snapdragon Sound. You can say it’s a new standard for both wireless and wired audio.

Qualcomm delivers enhanced audio quality and high audio performance. This development comes in this time when online learning and working from home have become the standard–no thanks to the pandemic. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon Sound logo should be a standard in the future. Consumers will someday have to search for that badge of approval to let others know audio performance will be stable.

Most OEMs should work with Snapdragon Sound and offer support for their devices. Some of the names that will work with Qualcomm this early include Amazon, Audio-Technica, and Xiaomi. An unknown Xiaomi phone may feature Snapdragon Sound first followed by headphones and earbuds.