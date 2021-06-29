There may be a chip supply problem around the world but it doesn’t mean OEMs need to stop on what they are doing. There are delays in cancellations in product launches but the likes of Qualcomm is making sure it can keep up with the demands of the market. Earlier this month, we mentioned the Snapdragon 888 successor Qualcomm SM8450 SoC was on the horizon. The time has come for Qualcomm to reveal the new flagship chipset. The Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G is available soon for new mobile devices, ready to allow AI-enhanced experiences from photography to streaming to gameplay.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is expected to offer topnotch performance and speedy and reliable connectivity. It brings a bunch of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that take advantage of color-rich HDR graphics and ultra-smooth responsiveness. Its Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed goes up to 3.0 GHz.

The chipset comes with 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine which has been improved from the previous generation by 20%. ASUS will be using it on the ROG to “ensure its overall performance is taken to the next level.” HONOR is looking at the game-changing advancements the Snapdragon 888 Plus can bring to the Magic3 series. Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi will also be using the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform.

Expect that future smartphones from the OEMs mentioned will run on the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor. If you think Snapdragon 888-powered devices are already fast enough, the future premium flagship phones to be unveiled in the coming months will be even more powerful.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+‘s true here is AI (artificial intelligence). Such features just keep getting smarter every time. With the new chipset, new flagship smartphones can offer seamless rReal-time translation of in-game chat and video upscaling. As with most Snapdragon chipsets, accessibility and reliability plus speed are promised with the Snapdragon 888 Plus.