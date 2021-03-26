Qualcomm remains as one of the top suppliers in the mobile industry today. There may be the problem of chip shortage but it doesn’t stop on coming up with new chipsets. Qualcomm reportedly is unable to meet processor chip demand but there is no confirmation about this. We just know more SoCs are lined up. There is that Snapdragon SM8450 Waipio as successor to the current flagship SoC, an affordable Snapdragon 888 alternative sans 5G, and the Snapdragon 775 mid-range 5nm SoC leaked a few weeks ago.

Today, Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform. It’s a new entry from the Snapdragon 7-series, ready to deliver ultra-fast 5G connectivity. The new Snapdragon chipset is meant to deliver excellent camera capture and powerful AI performance.

Together with the Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the SoC will be ready to allow premium-level features to future flagship phones. More premium and in-demand experiences can be enjoyed by more people all over the world.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G also features Qualcomm Spectra 570 and a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP). The latter allows three cameras to work at once using wide, zoom, and ultra-wide lenses. The chipset also offers a new low light architecture. It works best with HDR10+ and 4K HDR with computational HDR capture.

Snapdragon 780G comes with Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor. The system allows AI enhancements of phone calls and video calls. AI-based suppression of noise and AI-based voice assistant interactions are also allowed. To complete the AI processing, a 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub is integrated.

Other advantages of Snapdragon 780G include optimization with Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, updateable GPU drivers, better gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming. There’s also the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System that offers super fast download speeds up to 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies. Of course, this one also includes Bluetooth audio and WiFi 6 used on the Snapdragon 888.