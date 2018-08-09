Yesterday, we told you about the coming of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100. The upcoming mobile processor is meant for wearable devices. It is said to launch next month, ready to power next-gen Wear OS smartwatches. Today, we’re learning about the new Snapdragon 670 chipset that is aimed to deliver excellent AI technology, camera capabilities, and device performance. Since more OEMs are implementing AI functions, it’s only fitting that Qualcomm responds to the need. The Snapdragon 600 Series is only mid-range so it’s good news the company has started to offer support for AI while promising adaptability and connectivity.

The Snapdragon 670 mobile processor offers the latest architectures like the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Qualcomm Kryo CPU. All of them work together to support some of the best intelligence (AI), multimedia, and camera apps.

Artificial intelligence isn’t a golden standard yet but top OEMs have started to incorporate them into their systems. Most are focused on camera settings but we know the technology can be extended to other functions. Qualcomm now has the 3rd-generation AI Engine that is able to bring AI performance faster by up to 1.8x.

The chip is fast because the AI features are on-device. They’re not online or “in the cloud” so the function remains private, reliable, and responsive in real-time. It’s also always-on which means sensor management abilities is also efficient. Qualcomm’s AI Engine also comes with different frameworks that help devs to come up with immersive multimedia and better apps. Some examples include Hexagon Neural Network (NN), Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK, ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange), TensorFlow, TensorFlowLite, Caffe, and Caffe2.

The Snapdragon 670 also features Qualcomm Spectra 250 ISP. It’s the ISP that brings pro camera features like active depth sensing, image stabilization, and noise reduction to a mobile device. Also inside is the Kryo 360 CPU that offers up to 15% higher performance compared to the older processor. Battery life won’t be affected much because the processor can handle multitasking and power-intensive experiences simultaneously.

Another advantage is the X12 LTE Modem that offers fast speeds even in congested places. What it does it lock onto strong signals where there is weak coverage. Streaming movies and music can be uninterrupted since download and upload speeds are up to 600Mbps and 150Mbps.

Switching between WiFi and LTE is also easier. Enhanced graphics and 3D gaming will also be noticeable. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology is supported by this chip so you can juice up the battery to its 50% capacity in just 15 minutes.

SOURCE: Qualcomm (1),(2)