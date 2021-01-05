The Snapdragon 4 series is getting another addition in the form of the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform. The processor joins the short list of 5G chipsets available from Qualcomm. Like the previous 5G processors, this one is ready to help usher more consumers into the 5G game. The Snapdragon 480 will allow upcoming smartphones to offer top-quality device performance and 5G access at a more convenient price. With this, more OEMs will be able to offer more markets around the globe mobile devices they can afford.

This 2021, 5G may very well expand as more 5G smartphones become accessible. Qualcomm Technologies has always been at the forefront of mobile development. The company “continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible” according to its vice-president for product management Kedar Kondap.

This is the first Snapdragon-4 series to offer 5G connectivity. It comes with a Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System that can work on both Sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G. It features Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes.

Other features also include 2×2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas), Wi-Fi 6, 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, Bluetooth 5.1, plus advanced wireless audio. Multi-gigabit 5G connections are also possible with the Snapdragon X51 modem. This means “near instantaneous uploads and downloads” and “multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility” as described.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 ready for 2021 phones

The Snapdragon 480 is already based on the 8nm process. This includes Qualcomm Hexagon 686 Processor, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and up to 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU. The processor can deliver great improvement compared to older ones — 70% better in AI performance and times two in CPU and GPU performance.

Some OEMs already mentioned they will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G including HMD Global (Nokia), OnePlus, Vivo, and OPPO. Expect new affordable 5G smartphones from these brands in the coming months.