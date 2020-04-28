Quick Charge 4 may already be available for several years now but Qualcomm isn’t moving on to Quick Charge 5. Instead of 5, Qualcomm decided on Quick Charge 3+. The Quick Charge family is getting bigger but before you get confused, know that Quick Charge 3+ is the latest. This addition will bring millions of devices the ability to be charged faster than before. At the moment, over a thousand models of phones and accessories are supported by Quick Charge 4 so expect new accessories that support such will be released.

Quick Charge 3+ is promised to be faster and more affordable. The technology allows more tasks to be accomplished in less time. Those gadgets on Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G processor will have Quick Charge 3+. Other Snapdragon chipsets will also follow with the same technology.

The recently announced Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom has both Quick Charge 3+ and Quick Charge 4+ charging technology. Other mid-range phones are also expected to utilize this tech that allows the battery to hit 50% in about 15 minutes.

Quick Charge 3+ is also backward compatible with older Quick Charge devices. New phones can then work with upcoming Quick Charge 3+ accessories. Other important things to remember about the tech are various safety mechanisms and integrated cable power capability or identification.

OEMs may need to look into this tech if they want their devices and apps to work with higher charge power but with similar software implementation and address. This new tech is said to bring ultra-fast charging at lower cost for maybe lower to mid-range phones. With new PMICs such as SMB1395/SMB1396 being supported, you can also expect a number of things like support of two input/wireless and wired (SMB1396) and support for variable voltage charging accessories.