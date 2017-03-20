Making phones more powerful than ever isn’t always the high RAM. Performance still depends on the processor used because such controls more than just the speed or the graphics. A chipset can do many wonders for a device that more often than not, numbers differ when you use different SoCs on the same smartphone. When it comes to mobile devices, most OEMs depend on Qualcomm for mobile processors. Even the wearable industry has turned to the top chipset maker for that small element that will power their products.

For more affordable feature phones, the processor isn’t the most ideal but that will change soon since the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform was just introduced. The company is said to bring the power of 4G LTE connectivity to more smartphones for a much lower cost and without exhausting the battery.

This means future mid-range to budget-friends phone will be faster and more powerful than ever. The 4G LTE feature will be greatly improved so you connect to the mobile Internet faster. This also means upload and download speeds will be higher at up to 50Mbps and 150Mbps, respectively.

Qualcomm’s Category 4 LTE modem will also include support for dual SIM modules plus support for FM radio, ANT+, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity.

This development isn’t only an achievement for Qualcomm. It’s never self-serving because the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform can and will “bring 4G connectivity and services to the masses with devices at price points never seen before”.

SOURCE: Qualcomm (1),(2)