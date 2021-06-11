Counterpoint Research has recently released its Market Monitor report for Q1 2021. The latest report includes an infographic that presents the mobile handset market activities for the previous quarter. Some good news: the global phone shipments increased to 20% compared to last year’s number. Interestingly, QoQ, shipments went down by ten percent at 354.94 million units. Samsung is back at number one after Apple briefly stole its top one ranking last quarter. In China, Xiaomi is still number one with a 26% market share.

Xiaomi made it on top again with the help of the bestselling Redmi 9 series. Year-on-Year, Xiaomi grew eight percent. In India, market decline has been evident once again. Apple’s shipments in Europe and North America (down 31%) are declining mainly because of the growth of Android phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme.

On Top Five Rankings on the Global Smartphone Shipments Market Share are the following: Samsung (22%), Apple (17%), Xiaomi (14%), OPPO (11%), and Vivo (10%). On sixth place is Huawei with only four percent (4%). The remaining 22% are for several OEMs like Motorola, LG, Alcatel, Tecno, ZTE, and itel.

Huawei is definitely out of the picture. Well, it’s still on number six but we highly doubt it will ever recover soon– unless it regains access to Google. We don’t think that’s going to happen. Honor is already out of Huawei’s business but we’re not sure if it will make a significant dent in the mobile phone industry this year.

Q1 2021 global smartphone shipments are up and definitely better than last year. Let’s see if it will further improve this Q2 2021.