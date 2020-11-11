The Sony Xperia 5 II was first made known to us as image renders. It was said to be another flagship phone offering. Specs and features were leaked ahead of launch. It was finally introduced with a 120Hz display, Alpha camera, and 5G connectivity. A Sony Xperia 5 II Gaming Bundle went up for pre-order last month. A quick teardown revealed it is fairly easy to disassemble and repair but we have yet to get a hold of one. The phone is available in Japan and a special color version is ready as an exclusive offering.

The original color variants are as follows: Grey, Blue, Black, and Pink. The Purple Sony Xperia 5 II is exclusive in Japan via NTT Docomo. The Pink version is only sold in Asia. If you live in Europe, you won’t be able to get it.

The Xperia 5 II (Mark 2) runs on Android 10 OS out of the box although we can assume it will also get Android 11. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone features a 6.1-inch screen with 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 21:9 aspect ratio, and HDR.

Sony has also applied a Triluminos display, 120Hz refresh rate, and X-Reality Engine. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery and 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. When it comes to the camera department, there is an 8MP selfie camera and a triple real camera system (all 12 MP).

The standard connectivity options are also available: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB 3.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. It’s listed with an €899 price tag ($1,050).