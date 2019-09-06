Apparently, there is still no shortage of brands that want to get into the wearable market and the latest one to come up with their very own smartwatch is sportswear brand Puma. They have partnered with Fossil to Maje the Puma Sport Connected device that is obviously focused on fitness and activity tracking. There really isn’t anything groundbreaking with this smartwatch but if you’re a Puma fan or if you want a sporty-looking wearable, then you may want to consider this.

Puma Smartwatch

The smartwatch has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 328 pixels per inch “for crystal clear viewing”. It has a solitary dial but the crown doesn’t have a moving one and that dial is the only physical input that it has. It is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, has a measly 512MB RAM, and 4GB of internal storage. They promise a 24-hour battery life for the device, but of course, that depends on how often you use it. Design-wise, it has a cut-out nylon and aluminum case that should make it not so heavy on your wrist but with a textured silicone strap so it still has both grip and breathability.

Since it runs on Wear OS, you can use Google Fit to track your various fitness activities like pushups, rowing, pilates, spinning, running, etc. It also tracks your heart rate and check if you’re still in the ideal range. You can also change and track your activity goals and have the app notify you on your goal progress and eventual completion. You can choose from different dial options, depending on what you want displayed at a single glance, whether it’s your heart rate, time and date, or photos from your social media accounts.

The Puma Sport Connected has a 44mm casing and a 16mm strap which can be interchanged with a different design. It will be available in three colorways, specifically all-black, yellow and black with neon strap, and rose gold with white strap. It weighs just 28 grams so it’s easy to wear even while doing all kinds of workouts.

If you’re at the ongoing IFA in Berlin, you can check it out at the Fossil Group booth. It will be available for purchase by November through puma.com and selected retailers. It will cost you just $275.