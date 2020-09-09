The skirmish between India and China has prompted the Indian government’s recent ban of 118 apps, which includes the hugely popular Battle Royale game PUBG. The game is published by one of Asia’s most valuable company Tencent Games, and before the ban had over 40 million monthly active users in India. To reclaim things and be fully compliant with the Indian authorities to uplift the ban in the country, PUBG Corporation has a temporary fix that might work.

The game creator has officially stated that it will be cutting all ties with Tencent in India for publishing the mobile version of the PUBG franchise. They will take on the responsibility for publishing the game in India keeping in mind the “localized and healthy gameplay environment.” Also, they are committed to engaging with the player base in the country totally in tune with the government requirements.

PUBG Corporation hopes to work in alliance with the Indian government for a solution that’s going to “allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.” The recent ban of the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite in the nation has sparked a wave of support from PUBG lovers.

Apparently, the ban of these apps was enforced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology who did so “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India and security of the State.” There is growing concern over the usage and storing of user data from these apps which is a national security risk. Whether this smart move by PUBG Corporation will uplift the ban, remains to be seen.