Fans of PUBG Mobile will be happy to know the game is now available. Well, at least, in some parts of the world. Earlier in March, the game was made available via the Google Play Store. The game is getting an update that brings a number of new features including a new sniper rifle, new War Mode, and clans. If you’re familiar with the game, you will love version 0.5.0 with its new clan system. This means you are free to come up with clans and get to customize them any way you like.

The new PUBG MOBILE LITE has been developed with Unreal Engine 4. This enables the game to run on more devices even with low specs like less RAM. This means more people will be able to experience PUBG Mobile. There’s a smaller map made so you can finish the game faster.

The game still maintains the traditional PUBG style but it’s faster and more fun. All 40 players can play and start enjoying parachuting, scavenging for own vehicles and weapons, and searching for supplies. The goal is to be the last player standing.

Do everything in your power to survive the battle set in high-quality gradphics and excellent HD audio. It’s not just any ordinary battle. It’s Battle Royale for real.

Gameplay is always better with friends. Prepare a battle plan with them even when you’re remote. Get connected online and finish the game. Beat your enemies together with realistic weapons. Choose what melee weapoins, throwables, or lethal firearms you think will help you win.

PUBM MOBILE LITE should be available in some regions. Check the Play Store if the game is listed.

Download PUBG MOBILE LITE from the Google Play Store