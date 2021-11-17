For Android users who’ve got PlayStation 5 and with it the Dual Sense controller, the cool gamepad is going to be now compatible with Android 12 devices. This comes courtesy the Sony’s controller-centric update for the phones running on the latest Google OS. The PS5 DualSense controller was able to work earlier too but the experience was a bit glitchy. Along with this, the PS4 DualShock 4 controller will have enhanced touchpad, battery indicator, motion sensor and rumble effects as a part of the added features.

Before this, the gamepad would show up as a generic gamepad rather than being the one made by Sony when paired with a smartphone. The update to the PS Remote Play will considerably enhance the overall experience mobile gamers will get now.

In the official tweet by Sony, the update is a global release and users can leverage the goodness by updating their app. As for gamers with the older phones not running Android 12, there is no word yet on when the support will be rolled-in.

That said, the PS4 gamepad can still be connected with phones on the Android 10 or Android 11 OS to get to experience the updated features of DualShock 4. This PS5 Remote Play development will surely give gamers reason enough to get cozy this winter and have long gaming sessions with their Sony controllers.

More so in times when the gaming arena is all set to get a new batch of addictive games in the future. Titles like Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us 2, or Ghost of Tsushima straight to God of War Ragnarok.

Apparently, Sony brought the option to stream PS4 and PS5 games over to the app on mobile data connection as well as Wi-Fi. Sure, Sony took some time bringing the update to the Android ecosystem, as iPhone and iPad line-up were compatible fully with the DualSense controller ever since spring time.