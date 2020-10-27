Notable Youtuber Austin Evans just got hands-on the newest DualSense for PlayStation 5. Even though Evans didn’t use the controller with PS5, which goes on sale on November 12, he was able to unbox the accessory and rip it apart to reveal its innards. The controller was also paired with a slew of devices but the most exciting was the DualSense connecting wirelessly to a Google Pixel 5 to play a game – of course, without the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in action.

This is probably the first closest and detailed look at the PlayStation’s new controller. The DualSense, as it is called, is significantly bigger in size than the PS4 wireless controller. It has a sharper design as opposed to the roundish details of the predecessor and comes in a predominant white layout.

The wireless controller includes the normal D-pad and face buttons you’ll find on the previous Sony controllers, but the thumbsticks are said to be softer, and the four triggers for adaptive and haptic feedback get a slight alternation in their sensitivity. There is a microphone onboard (toward the bottom) and also has a touchpad in the center.

In the video, Evans is seeing connecting the DualSense controller through a wired connection to the Xbox Series X and PS4 Pro, only to see the latter picking up noise from the mic and nothing else. The controlled was also plugged into a Surface Laptop Go. Then things get really exciting when he was able to wirelessly connect the DualSense to a Google Pixel 5.

Interestingly, Evans was able to play a game on xCloud gaming service on the Pixel phone. Though not all the controls were functional, it was elating to see the PS5 controller controlling some basic gameplay on an Android phone. The Youtuber also ripped the controller apart to show us the 1,560mAh battery and other fun parts of the DualSense.