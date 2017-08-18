We know you don’t what to be known as a thief or worse, as a sniper, but this action game will test your morality. Okay, don’t take it seriously but ‘Snipers vs Thieves’ will have you thinking like a criminal because you will be required to loot and protect your stash of sniper tools. You’re a thief called to loot your rival or work as a sniper in a real-time multiplayer game. There will be a lot of shooting and you just need to prove you can survive and be the best among your gang members.

You will need to start a deck of epic gadgets. Upgrade them by adding new items from a big ammo to an invisibility cloak to freeze bullets. You can earn stars and rewards playing in Seasons. To make things more fun, you can try differents masks like the old US Presidents, Frankenstein, or the Gorilla King. Do all these things while protecting your vault from rival bankers and gangs of thieves.

Getting rich in style has never been more interesting until there’s ‘Snipers vs Thieves‘. Since it’s a real multiplayer game, you can join a clan with your friends so gameplay will be more fun.

Download Snipers vs Thieves from the Google Play Store