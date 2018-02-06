While most Samsung fans anticipate for the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, there are people still curious about older phones from two to three years back. No, we’re not talking about those waiting when their previous flagships will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update but rather old phones like prototypes. Redditor OrionGrant posted on a thread his recently acquired Samsung phones that happen to be prototypes of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, and Note Edge.

The reddit user shared photos of the prototypes which he said was from Gumtree–a British online classifieds site. He bought all four devices. The previous owner said to have brought the phones from a local auction. It seemed believable because OrionGrant saw a related listing on eBay.

The set is special because the phones give us a glimpse of how Samsung works on the devices. These are only prototypes but it would be interesting to know how the South Korean tech giant developed the phones. Only a pair of phones work– the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S6E. They can still be bricked after tracking and some home features were removed.

The Samsung Galaxy S6E has poor signal. The Note Edge is missing a battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S7E makes a buzzing sound when charging according to the new owner. Curious about the prototypes? Check out the images below:

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Prototype

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Prototype

Samsung Galaxy S7 Prototype

SAMSUNG Galaxy S6 Edge Prototype

VIA: Reddit