Maintain optimal PC performance and avoid security threats with GlassWire Pro. Purchase a lifetime license and save 70% off the regular price this week at Android Community Deals.

GlassWire is a PC monitoring system and firewall. It keeps undesirables out and provides an overall picture of your PC’s health so you can fix problems before they get out of hand. It’s a must have security feature, especially these days with new threats cropping up almost daily.

A lifetime license to GlassWire Pro provides top-level protection for as many as three PC’s. It’s easy to set up, the interface is simple to understand, and it’s received glowing reviews from trusted publications like PC World and PC Advisor.

It’s time to get serious about your PC’s performance and security. Get a lifetime license to GlassWire Pro for just $29.00 for a limited time.