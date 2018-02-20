Hackers, identity thieves, and government spies are everywhere. If you haven’t already been targeted by one of these nefarious characters, it is only a matter of time until you are — Unless, of course, you protect your internet connection with a good quality virtual private network. Enjoy a lifetime of top flight security with a subscription to VPN Unlimited, price dropped to just $39.99 right now at Android Community Deals. Plus, save an extra 40% with code USA40 at checkout.

VPN Unlimited encrypts your internet connection so that hackers, identity thieves, and spies will never be able ascertain who you are, where you live, or track the websites you’ve visited. Your lifetime subscription lets you secure up to five devices at once, you’ll enjoy unlimited bandwidth and unlimited high speed connections, and you’ll have access their growing network of global servers so you can view a ton of extra internet content.

Features include:

– Secure public Wi-Fi connection: your sensitive data is hidden & encrypted

– Browse on a variety of protocols, like OpenVPN, IKEv2 & KeepSolid Wise, which provides extended online freedom

– Access a growing selection of servers globally, with 70+ locations including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, & more

– Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about your data usage

– Unlimited high-speed connection

– Fast server switching & app operating

– Dedicated 24/7 support

Protect your online identity with VPN Unlimited, only $39.99 on Android Community Deals. Use the code USA40 at checkout to get an extra 40% discount.