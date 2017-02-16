Looking for an effective web security solution that won’t leave you in the poor house? Then give IPinator VPN Premium a try. Get 70% off the retail price on a one year subscription to this critical service right now at Android Community Deals. Want to protect yourself against hackers, identity thieves, and internet spies? Then you need the protection that only a VPN can provide. The problem, though, is that many VPN’s are either prohibitively expensive or offer services that are less than ideal. With a subscription to IPinator VPN, however, you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds.

IPinator offers elite level VPN protection at an exceptionally low price. It starts by installing a fake IP address in your web browser, which effectively encrypts your web traffic. That means hackers, identity thieves, and spies will never be able to read your data, find out who you are, or where you are located. It’s kind of like having an invisibility cloak that’s specially made for the internet.

A one year subscription allows you to change your IP address as much as you want over the course of 12 months. It works with all software apps that access the internet, lets you stay anonymous even on ecommerce sites, and it allows you to bypass firewalls and access geo-restricted websites. It even includes a feature that lets you send emails anonymously.

Quit taking chances with your data. Protect it with a one year subscription to IPinator VPN Premium, just $14.99 at Android Community Deals. Two and three year subscriptions also available for $24.99 and $34.99, respectively.