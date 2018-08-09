While it’s true that a VPN can protect you from certain web-based threats, not every VPN service was created equally. If you want better protection from hackers, identity thieves, and government spies, then you want a subscription to ProtonVPN Plus — offered to readers of Android Community with savings of up to 66% off the regular price. Don’t pass up on this opportunity. A one year subscription is just $59.99 and a 2-year subscription, which is our best value, is only $79.99.

Developed by the folks at MIT and CERN, ProtonVPN Plus uses ultra-secure AES-256 encryption to mask your online movements and ensure your traffic can’t be captured and decrypted later. Your subscription will let you protect up to five devices at once, it works with all popular platforms, and it has received glowing reviews from the likes of CNET, PC Mag, and Lifehacker.

Protect your devices and yourself from hacker and spies with two years of ProtonVPN Plus, only $79.99 here at Android Community Deals.