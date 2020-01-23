The Microsoft Project xCloud first came into our senses way back in October 2018. It was made for everyone in mind as cloud gaming was beginning to thrive. The developers were able to do a demo streaming with Forza Horizon 4 after a few months. We were told the game streaming service was almost ready in September 2019 and true enough, Project xCloud is coming soon. It is only the Preview version but it should give the public a glimpse of what to expect from Microsoft.

Cloud gaming or game streaming will only continue to advance. You see, more OEMs and tech companies are getting into it. Microsoft’s efforts will definitely help the cloud gaming business as it has already proven its expertise with the Xbox line.

Gaming on cloud is altogether a different turf but it’s possible. Project xCloud as Microsoft’s very own cloud-based game streaming technology has the potential to attract more people. It is ideal for those who want console-quality gaming but prefer things to be more mobile or portable.

The idea is to have a gaming experience from the cloud on an Android smartphone or tablet. The US, UK, and South Korea have already managed to check out the preview mode since October 2019. More games and players have been added to the community. Microsoft has received substantial feedback and suggestions to work on and improve the system.

Starting this January 29, the Project xCloud will roll out in Canada. It still is the preview version so some issues may still be encountered. If you live in Canada and are interested, kindly register HERE.

Over 50 games can be played on Project xCloud. Some titles include Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Devil May Cry 5, Civilization VI, and Tekken 7. More preview content available HERE. Download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app first from the Google Play Store.