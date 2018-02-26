Google dreams of a modular Android OS. There’s Project Treble to look into although it’s not as quite attractive to OEMs yet. Only a few have decided to leap into the system but with limits. The Nokia 8 is not able to support Google’s Project Treble. An Oreo AOSP ROM booting on the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro confirmes Treble compatibility while the ASUS Zenfone 4 Oreo update adds support. The idea on the Redmi Note 4 is actually possible as we recently reported.

Now that Samsung has released the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, people have been wondering if the duo will also receive Project Treble support. The South Korean tech giant didn’t mention anything related but we’ve got confirmation. Samsung would be working with different OEMs to deliver support for Project Treble in a move to support existing flagship devices.

We know the Android 8.0 Oreo update will bring Project Treble to most devices but we don’t have final say. Besides, there aren’t many Oreo-powered phones on the market so we can expect only a few phones can take advantage of Project Treble’s faster updates. This makes perfect sense since new features and improvements must be approved first by OEMs. Enabling them to update the phones with fewer changes is kind of ideal.

To make this a possibility, Google separated its work on Android from the work of the OEMs. Hopefully, this will ensure compatibility and make things easier and simpler. The vendor interface level has been removed or at least separated from the software written by the hardware company.

A stable vendor is ready to allow OEMs to release updates regularly and with much speed by updating the OS framework on its own.

VIA: SAMMOBILE