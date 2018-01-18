They’re not really calling it “unlimited data”, but the new Bill Protection that Google’s Project Fi is rolling out kind of acts like it. This is particularly useful for heavy data users who probably spend a lot with the $10/GB that the MVNO previously charges them. But now, your bill will be capped at $80 per month, even if you spend up to 15GB per month (with caveats beyond that), essentially giving you unlimited high-speed internet at an affordable cost.

The $80 per month already includes your calls and texts charges, plus the data that you will consume. You will get high-speed Internet up to 15GB, but if you go beyond that, you will then be throttled to 256kbps. Google says less than 1% of Project Fi users go beyond that, but that’s probably because of the expenses they would incur. But now that you just have to pay $80, they might see the numbers rise. If you still want your regular high-speed Internet, then you can pay for the $10/GB beyond your 15GB.

The great thing about this though is that during months when your data usage is not that heavy, you won’t pay the $80 as it’s just a cap. If you used just 1.4GB of data, then you’ll pay $34 instead of the $80. This is a pretty good deal as you won’t always spend that much data every month (well unless you’re that heavy of a user) and so you won’t feel like you wasted your money or that you need to use heavily just to be able to get your money’s worth.

Bill Protection has started rolling out to Project Fi individual subscribers and group plans as well. If you’re on the latter, it will kick in at different usage points, depending on the number of people in your plan.

SOURCE: Google