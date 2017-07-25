Google’s Project Fi team is asking for an apology for failing to post some data usage from June 14 until July 14. Some did not post to the accounts of subscribers, no thanks to a lag in reporting. This inconvenience is being addressed now by providing people extra credits for the impacted data used. This is generous of Project Fi but it’s something that needs to be done as part of customer service.

If you’re a customer, don’t be surprised if you see the extra credits on your statement. You will see add-ons on the “extras this cycle” section which will also be applied on the next billing statement.

Feel free to check your current data usage right now to be sure. You can set alerts so you will know if you finished off your data budget for the month. You can view data usage all the time by adding a widget to your home screen. To see estimated data usage, launch the Project Fi app on your phone or open the Project Fi website. Log in to your account and then you will see the current data usage. Daily breakdown can also be viewed just by choosing View details.

SOURCE: Project Fi