Google believes that one of the biggest markets of its mobile virtual network called Project Fi are travelers. That is why late last year they launched the Travel Trolley for those subscribers passing through the San Jose Airport, offering freebies that they will be able to use as they travel domestically or even internationally. Now they are expanding the project and you will see their branded vendor machines in 9 airports across the country. They’re even offering non-subscribers a chance to get some freebies.

If you’re not yet familiar with the Project Fi Travel Trolley, subscribers are able to walk up to any of the vendo machines and simply by using their smartphone connected to the network, they can get travel-related freebies like socks, eye masks, toothbrushes, charging cables, etc. They are only allowed to get one freebie every week to avoid those who would probably empty out the machine for free stuff.

Hold up your connected smartphone to the NFC reader and you’ll be issued a QR code which you will then need to use on the scanner on the vending machine to get your free item. But if you’re not yet a customer, you can also get a freebie. Choose the “I use another wireless phone service” button on the machine then play a trivia game to win a free item. They’re also giving away a Pixel phone for the best post about their Travel Trolley experience using the hashtag #FlyWithFi.

Here are the locations of all the 9 Project Fi Travel Trolleys across the US. Hopefully they will be adding more airports soon.

* PHL, Terminal F, just prior to the first gate

* ORD, Terminal 3, between concourse K and H

* MDW, Terminal 1, between Gate A5 & A3

* SJC, Terminal B, across from Gate 25

* MSP, Terminal 1, Concourse G

* SMF, Terminal B, across from Gate 12

* BUR, Terminal A, gate A3

* SEA, Concourse A, gate A3

* RDU, Terminal 2

SOURCE: Google