Football season in Europe is all but over and so now comes the time when fans of the game will have to turn to their mobile devices to pass the time until the next season starts. And so of course we find various football-related games coming out to the market. The 2017 edition of the football management sim Pro Evolution Soccer is now finally available for Android devices as a mobile version of the popular console game.

If you’ve never played a PES game before, it is more than just an actual mobile football game. Before you actually get to a match you will need to build your own team by acquiring players through scouts, agents, or the scout auction. Then you will have to oversee their training, play practice matches, go through their campaigns, and even see to it that the proper advertising and marketing for the team happens.

Then of course you get to the actual game which some enjoy more than the management part. The developer promises that the controller actions have been optimized to make it much easier to play on your mobile device. You will be able to have precise passing and controlled shooting once you master the Advanced controls. But you will still be able to use classic visual pad controls if you prefer them.

The game has partnerships with clubs from around the world so you will not see “fake” Messis or Neymars in this game but the official virtual representations of them. They also have a partnership with UEFA Champions League so that’s one of the competitions you can enter. You can download PES 2017 from the Google Play Store for free, but with in-app purchases available of course.