The Amazon Prime membership is a pretty sweet deal if you use a lot of Amazon in your life. And if you’re a big digital book reader, it should make sense to subscribe since you have a lot of reading-related treats with the membership. And if you live in the UK, you now have an additional reason to consider it as they are adding Prime Reading to the benefits of Prime subscription. This feature was introduced in the US late last year and now the bookworms across the pond will also be able to enjoy this.

Prime Reading basically lets you have access to over a thousand titles in their library, which includes books, magazines, comics, long-form articles, short stories, etc. They are on a rotating basis, meaning the books you find in the library this week may be gone the next month, so if you see something you like, better add them to your reading list now. The difference between this and Kindle Unlimited (which is also included in Amazon Prime or as a stand-alone subscription) is that there are less titles here and that they constantly change.

Included in the initial release are Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Enigma, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Slaughterhouse-Five, Holy Island,Karl Pilkington’sThe Moaning of Life and The Devil’s Work. Magazines include Good Housekeeping, Time Magazine, OK! Magazine, National Geographic, Empire, Vogue, Men’s Health, and Wired. You also have comics like Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy, and Kindle Singles from Susan Hill and Howard Jacobson.

Prime Reading will come with your Amazon Prime subscription. A UK subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year. It comes with Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Live Events, Premium Seating on Amazon Tickets events, and other treats. There’s a 30-day free trial so you can check it out first.

