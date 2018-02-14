This is nothing new but we are glad the top e-commerce website, Amazon, is going the right direction. The Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones program has started to remove lockscreen ads. Some people can easily get the update on their phones but for those who can’t yet, there’s the Amazon Offers APK ready to download. The update will remove lockscreen ads that have been annoying most users. Well, that’s the price to pay for not paying a high price for those mid-range and entry-level models.

So the lockscreen ads will be gone from the Prime Exclusive phones. That is certainly good news but the fact that prices will increase by $20 isn’t highlighted. Those who are planning to buy new phones from the lineup will have to see the new prices but for those who already paid for their units and to remove the ads previously, a refund of the same price will be given.

Amazon Prime Exclusive devices are offered with big discounts in return for the ads that will show. You can disable or opt-out of the program though if you want for a one-time fee of $45 but now it’s free. The ads will no longer show up as per Amazon.

The refund will be offered as an Amazon gift card. It will be credited to your account so you can use on the website to shop for anything. The amount may be small but you have numerous choices of what to spend on at Amazon.

VIA: Android Police