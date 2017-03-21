Want to take your music to go, but need to travel light? Then check out the Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker, offered with savings of 43% off the retail price for readers of Android Community. If you are in the market for a portable speaker, the Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker checks off all the boxes. It produces an impressive sound, features a generous battery life, is built to last, and is light as a feather. If you like to travel — but don’t want to leave your tunes at home, you just can’t go wrong with this speaker.

The Mini Terrain is versatile, small and lightweight. It’s so tiny, in fact, you can easily fit it in the palm of your hand. It comes with a carabiner clip so you can easily hang it off your backpack, and the clip doubles as a kickstand so you can set it onto a table top. Just pair the Mini Terrain to your Bluetooth equipped audio device and you’re all set to go.

Just because it’s small, however, don’t think for even a moment that the Mini Terrain doesn’t deliver big time features. It produces a full sound that rivals those of far bigger — and more expensive — speakers, plus it features a built in rechargeable battery that offers five hours of continuous playback per charge. It even features a water resistance rating of IPX4, which means it can easily survive the elements including rain, sand, and mud.

If you plan to enjoy the great outdoors this year, pack a speaker that can keep up with you. The Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker is marked down to just $16.99 right now at Android Community Deals.