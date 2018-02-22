Did you know that wireless charging can extend your phone’s battery life? It’s true. But don’t just get any wireless charging pad. Get the one that’s got an added dose of style, like the Takieso Marble Qi Wireless Charger, offered to Android Community readers with savings of 18% off the regular price. This pad charges any Qi-enabled smartphone quickly and, with a choice of two marble finishes, it adds a touch of class to any decor. Get one for just $69, but only for a limited time.

The Takieso is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices including most newer Samsung Galaxy S series phones, the Nexus 6, and the new iPhone 8. It features safety mechanisms designed to protect your phone from overheating and overcharging, it automatically disconnects your device when it is fully juiced, and it has a smart indicator light that lets you know what its doing at any particular moment.

This charging pad boasts features that include:

– Charges your smartphone by just resting it on the pad

– Integrated smart technology provides temperature control, over-surge protection, short-circuit prevention, & more

– Automatically disconnected when your device is fully charged

– Smart light indicates when the power is on, charging status, & fully charged status

Banish pesky cables and increase your phone battery’s lifespan with the Takieso Marble Qi Wireless Charger, only $69 for a limited time here at Android Community Deals.