Android 9 Pie will be arriving for Samsung Galaxy S9 as the Beta ROM is being prepped for release. At the moment, we’re anticipating for the S9 and S9+ to receive a slice of Pie but we’re also interested if and when the older premium Galaxy phones will get Android 9. We know Samsung is testing out Android Pie for Galaxy Note 8 and other models as well but the latest documents that surfaced online prove the new Android version will roll out very soon. The Galaxy S8, Note 8, Note 7 FE, Galaxy S9, and the Note 9 have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance recently, running Android Pie.

We’re looking at a January rollout but we won’t be surprised if it will happen in December or just before 2018 ends. You may think it’s too early but we believe Samsung can do the impossible.

In the past, Samsung devices get the latest Android version earlier than its rivals but it has changed over the years. Oftentimes, there is a delay. Consumers demand faster and more regular Android updates so the Android dev team and OEMs are working hard to streamline things.

The Galaxy S9 beta program is almost available. We’re assuming the South Korean tech giant has also started working on beta programs for other phone models. Hopefully, they will be finalized earlier than usual and with One UI already.

Beta testing is essential to every OEM or developer. Samsung needs the beta program to ensure the biggest bugs will be crushed before the official release.

Android Pie and One UI on the latest and older Samsung Galaxy devices is an important thing to witness. The Wi-Fi certifications are just one evidence Samsung is more than serious in ramping up upgrades.

VIA: SAMMOBILE