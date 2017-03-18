Volume control should be easy but sadly it’s not because people use various devices, different accessories, and have several sources. In any smartphone, you may find a number of music apps apart from the many albums already stored. For anyone who like to listen to his favorite songs, volume oftentimes vary. When you’re watching YouTube for example, expect some videos to be loud while some are toned down. It usually is easy to adjust volume but it’s not always the case that is why apps like this Precise Volume can be very helpful.

This app is a volume control hub that has many features. Audio will no longer be too loud or not loud enough because it is said to override the default number of volume steps set by Android. The idea is that user is given a selection of about 100 different volumes. The more options the better and if you pay for the premium version, you can even get a million precise volume levels.

What’s good about this app is it doesn’t need any root. Just get the app from the Play Store and you can launch it immediately to limit volume. This way, your ears are protected especially if you are always using the headphones. Feel free to customize different volume settings and try to automate things for you so the app knows what to do when a specific app is opened, Bluetooth is connected, or when headphones are plugged in.

The premium version is more powerful because you can unlock more features like Volume Control Notification, Screen Off Override , Automatic Volume, Max Volume, Volume Button Increments, Dark App/UI Theme, and Audio Curve.

Download Precise Volume from the Google Play Store