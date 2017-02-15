Like using public WiFi hotspots? Then you may be taking unnecessary risks with your data. You can protect yourself though with a 2 year premium subscription to the Keezel Online Security and Privacy Solution. Pre-order yours now and save 16% this week for readers like you. Public WiFi hotspots — like those you might find in a hotel lobby or coffee shop — have a lot of things going for them. They’re a convenient way to access to the internet when you are out and about and they’re usually free, which is a major plus. Unfortunately, there is also a pretty big downside: Other people using that network can see what you are doing too, which leaves your personal security at risk.

With the Keezel Online Security and Privacy Solution, however, you’re free to access the internet using any network — even public WiFi hotspots — without having to worry about anyone snooping on your activities. It’s a portable encryption device that’s lightweight, so it’s easy to take anywhere, and that connects to any WiFi enabled device to provide top notch data security.

A two year premium subscription gives you access to more than 1,250 VPN servers located in over 160 countries around the globe. So, no matter where you might find yourself, you’ll always be able to protect yourself from snoops, spies, and hackers. If you travel frequently, then this thing is a must have. Even if you don’t travel a lot, can you really afford to take chances with your privacy?

Keep your internet activities hidden with a two year premium subscription to the Keezel Online Security and Privacy Solution, available to pre-order now for just $209 at Android Community Deals. Four year and lifetime subscriptions also offered for $299 and $469 respectively.