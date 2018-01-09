How beautiful it would be if we only had one wireless charging standard for all devices. That just became more possible today, as Powermat announced that it was joining the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), who are incidentally the developers and major pushers for the Qi wireless charging standard.

Powermat is popularly known for the PMA/Airfuel wireless charging standard, probably the only other wireless charging standard that stood a fighting chance against Qi in the market. But with Apple signing on to using Qi last year with the iPhone X, this is pretty much a losing battle for PMA/Airfuel. Powermat signing on with the WPC is just the formality of saying that they are conceding this fight.

Powermat has voiced its support for WPC’s work. “Qi has become the dominant wireless charging standard on the market and the recently launched Apple iPhone lineup is evidence of this success. Powermat will share technology innovation to further unlock wireless charging potential, and will expedite the growth of the wireless charging infrastructure,” said Powermat CEO Elad Dubzinski.

We are now that much closer to a single wireless charging standard, and it looks like Qi is it. What is Powermat’s demise, however, is a win for consumers worldwide.

SOURCE: Powermat