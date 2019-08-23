For those of us who still prefer to listen to locally stored audio on our devices instead of the now more popular music streaming service, really good music players can be hard to find. Your phone’s default player is probably nothing to sing home about. There are still a few apps out there that cater to this segment of the market and Poweramp is one of these. They have now released version 3.0 and it comes with a new audio engine and also support for various Google services.

The updated app brings support for 20 different music file formats namely mp3, mp4/m4a/alac/aac, ogg, wma, flac, wav, ape, wv, tta, mpc, aiff, opus, dsd (dff/dsf), mka, tak, flv. And even if they support mp3 files, they made a little dig about it calling it “trash”. And true-blue audiophiles will probably agree and will prefer to listen to the other better formats anyway. This version also comes with a new Audio Engine and if you’re an aforementioned audiophile, you’ll understand the various terms they use in the source link but for non-techies, the summary is that it is now more powerful.

It took them some time to join the Google party since their release back in 2010, but they now have some support for Google services, specifically Android Auto, Google Assistant, and Google Chromecast. So aside from your music streaming services, you’ll be able to play your locally-stored audio on any of these platforms. We assume you can tell your Google Assistant to play music from your Poweramp and also cast your music to your speakers, TV, or car.

Back in the days when we played music through all of these digital music players, visualization was a big part of the fun. With the latest version of Poweramp, you get “Tripping Mode” with great visualization functions, in case you need something more visual to help you enjoy the music.

You can update your Poweramp now to enjoy these new features or if you don’t have it yet, download it from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, if your phone is still running on Android 3.0 and other non-5.0 versions, you won’t be able to download or use the app anymore.