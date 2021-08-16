T-Mobile may be the Un-Carrier but it needs to do a lot of explaining to do. There is no official explanation yet but there have been reports that there are personal data from from T-Mobile servers. being sold in a forum. According to the seller, the data contains more than 100 million accounts and include information like names, phone numbers, home addresses, social security numbers, driver license info, and even unique IMEI numbers. You can those are almost full customer information of T-Mobile USA.

The seller said they were able to compromise multiple T-Mobile-related servers. It means data have been compromised. The database has a price: 6 bitcoin for a subset that contains 30 million driver licenses and social security numbers.

Six bitcoin is worth about $285,000. That is only a subset so the full set will be worth more and may well be worth over a million dollars.

T-Mobile appears to already know about this breach because access to the backdoor was lost. Unfortunately, the data have been downloaded by the hacker. The data collected can be provided. The seller said data have been “backed up in multiple places”.

T-Mobile acknowledged the problem. The company said, “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time.” This is a developing story so let us wait and see.