Porch Design has already made it a habit to partner with electronics manufacturers to create higher-end versions of their products. The latest one that they have released is the Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch which brings you a connected device but still using elements of a traditional smartwatch. This is a move that a lot of luxury brands have been doing when it comes to wearables, and while it may work at times, it also holds back the device from truly being a smartwatch.

But in any case, the Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch sports a 3.05 cm 390 x 390 pixels display resolution and has 512MB of internal memory, 4GB of RAM and runs on Android Wear 2.0. It also has a lot of sensors in it like the standard compass, accelerometer, but also some that are not usually in luxury smartwatches, like GPS, barometer, and a heart rate sensor. It has several smartwatch faces that make it look like a traditional watch, but doesn’t really contribute much to it as a “modern” device.

When it comes to the design, it does seem to be racing inspired. The case is DLC-coated in black and has a hybrid leather strap with the inner side made of rubber. It has fine red stitching and also has a stainless steel buckle. The case has high resistance to abrasion and has IP68 certification so it is dust and water resistant. The bezel of the case is in black ceramic so it’s much more durable looking (and actually durable).

The Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch is already for sale in the UK and the rest of Europe and costs €795. It also has a Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 to pair with, but that’s obviously more expensive at €1,395. No news yet if these two will be available in other territories.

