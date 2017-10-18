Google has been pretty serious about their hardware products these past few years but one thing that was lacking was an actual brick and mortar store like the Apple Store or Windows/Microsoft Store. But it looks like that is all going to change if reports are to be believed. The Google Pop-Up Store, which is more of a marketing move than a retail one, will apparently start selling several products, including the soon to be released Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The Made by Google pop-up stores will start by October 19 in LA and NYC. Usually, these stores are just places where you can test out the products so you can decide if you’re going to buy it through their Google Store online. But now they have confirmed with The Verge that these temporary stores will also be selling hardware, with the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and the Google Home Mini going on sale when they open on Thursday. Other devices will be available later on, like the Google Home Max, Google Pixel Buds, and the new Pixelbook.

The pop-up stores will be at 8552 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood in LA and at 110 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District in New York. They will be open daily from 10AM to 8PM until December 31, so those who need to do their gadget Christmas shopping can now do so if they plan to get Google products of course.

There is already a backlog in Pixel 2 orders online so those who want to have one immediately should probably head to the Made by Google stores. No indication yet if the stocks will be limited, so the earlier the better. They also have not stated yet if they will be selling older Google products, like the Pixel or Pixel XL at the pop-up stores.

