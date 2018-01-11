Polk Audio has been a known name in sound accessories and devices for 40 years, and now at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, they have an unveiled their new sound bar that is pretty relevant to the times. The Polk Command Bar not only adds quality to your home theater set-up but it has the Amazon Alexa Voice Service built into it so you can use voice commands to control volume, control your Fire TV, and other skills that Alexa can bring to it. Oh, and you will also have loud, rich audio for video watching.

The Polk Command Bar has far-field microphones on top of it so you can tell Alexa to control the master volume, mute it when necessary, and various other voice commands that you can make through the Polk Connect Skill. And because it has an HDMI port on it, you can connect your Fire TV device and other HDMI streaming devices you may have. It also has a built-in USB port at the pack to power your video streaming device.

In terms of sound quality, it has two 1.25 x 3.25-inch full-range drivers, two 1-inch tweeters, and a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer, so you know you’re going to get full, bombastic sound from your soundbar. It is compatible with 4K HDTVs and has support for Dolby and DTS surround formats. It is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled but also has a full set of wired inputs. You can also connect some of the most popular IR TV remotes from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio.

The Polk Command Bar will be available in the spring of this year in the US and Canada but pre-orders will start by April 1 on Amazon. It will also be available in the UK, Germany, Australia and other regions later this year. It will retail for $299.95.

SOURCE: Polk Audio