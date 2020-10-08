Polar may not be a popular name around the world when it comes to fitness trackers but it’s a known brand among true blue health enthusiasts. We have featured a number of Polar watches here since the year 2015 starting with the Polar Loop 2. Other models followed throughout the years like the Polar A360 Fitness Tracker, Polar M600 Sports Watch, Polar M200, Polar M430 GPS Running Watch, Polar Ignite, and the Polar Unite. The last model was announced in July but here is a new one–the Polar Vantage V2 sports watch.

The Polar Vantage V2 Sports Watch boasts a lightweight premium design. It is 21% lighter than the previous model. It’s a fitness smartwatch that offers advanced performance testing. It is ideal to use for training and recovery as made possible by the Polar service suite.

The pricing of the Polar Vantage V2 is set at around $500. Pre-sale has started yesterday. You can choose from these three color options: Grey-Lime, Green, and Black. Extra straps are also available in different colors for 35 euros. Strap color options include Green, Grey Lime, Red, Rose Blum, White, and Black.

This smartwatch comes in a full aluminum case and a 40-hour battery. It can even last up to 100 hours or about five days straight with ‘power save’. As with most Polar devices, this one comes with the Polar Precision Prime technology, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, Running Performance Test, and Leg Recovery Test.

The Running Performance Test includes “Submaximal” and “Maximal” test options. It works with aerobic speed, aerobic power, HR, and Max VO2 estimate. Meanwhile, the Running Performance Test includes heart rate, speed, and power zones. Leg Recovery Test is also included. It tells the user when your legs are ready for speed or strength training.

You can also take advantage of the Training Load Pro that separates workout load into three from Cardio stress to Muscle stress, and Perceived. Other special features are as follows: Sleep Tracking (Light/Deep/REM), Nightly Recharge information, integration with Fuelwise and Energy Sources, and of course, music controls for Android or an iOS device.