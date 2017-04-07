Polar has got a new wearable for the serious runners and athletes. The Polar M430 GPS Running Watch comes with a heart-rate monitor so it tracks your physical activities for recording. This M420 is a follow-up to the Polar M400. There’s already the M200 and M600 but this is from a different line. If you’re really determined to reach your goals with running, consider this GPS watch because it offers all-day and all-night activity tracking and checks your heart rate with a wrist-based sensor. Watch is also waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet when you perspire while running.

POLAR M430’s battery runs up to 8 hours of training with GPS and optical heart rate on a single charge. That’s already enough for a whole day of fitness activities. As with most Polar smartwatches, this also works with Polar Flow and Polar Smart Coaching features. It’s only $229 so it’s affordable.

Wearable device boasts of Polar’s very own wrist-based heart rate technology that is more accurate. This one is also said to look at running data and tries to make it actionable. Simply put, the watch acts your own personal running coach that can tel you what to do.

Other special features you can enjoy include Training Benefit, Fitness Test, and Running Index. Watch lets you receive immediate feedback after a training sesson, gauge your fitness levels and see progress, and check data to show efficiency of your activities. The Polar M430 can also deliver adaptive training plans, live guidance, and personalized feedback. Training sessions can be a challenge but this new Polar watch can be godsend.

Polar M430 GPS Running Watch will be available in May.

SOURCE: Polar