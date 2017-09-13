If you’re playing the non-active, non-augmented reality Pokemon game on Android, that would be the Pokemon Trading Card Game. This is where you don’t have to walk around, but just collect cards and play, challenge and trade them with other players out there. If you’re more into card decks than walking around and catching Pokemon, this is the game for you.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is your alternative to that other Pokemon game which requires all that walking around to catch them Pokemon. The Pokemon TGC has been running with the Sun & Moon storyline for a while now, and this new expansion – called the Crimson Invasion – completes the story of the Alolan invasion, with the decisive battle between Silvally-GX and allies or the nasty Ultra Beasts.

The expansion brings in a bunch of new cards – eight GX cards like Gyarados GX and Silvally-GX, as well as a bunch of Alolan Pokemon like Exeggutor and Marowak. And if you gravitate more towards pre-constructed decks, there are two of those – the Destruction Fang and Clanging Thunder, and each contain 60 cards each.

So if you want to go and try the Pokemon Trading Card Game, this should be a great time to download the game (check the link below). The Crimson Invasion update is coming on November 3, so it’s a good time to get yourself into the game.

