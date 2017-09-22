We never really expected a new Pokemon game will be released anytime soon because Niantic Labs’ Pokemon GO is still popular but here’s Pokémon Playhouse. It’s not from the maker of the augmented reality game but rather from the Pokemon company. This new game is mainly targeted for the little ones. For the Trainers, perhaps you can have your kids play this one while you hunt and train.

Pokémon Playhouse is another entertaining game that children and adults alike will love. This will introduce the young to the wonderful and fun world of Pokemon. You’ll be meeting with a lot of cute Pokemon who will be your character in exploring the Playhouse, Tower, and even the Playground.

Each area in the Playhouse has activities in store for the young players. You will start with identifying the pocket monsters and then teaching them to groom and take care of the Pokemon. If you need to just listen to a fun story, go to the Playroom and a Pokemon will entertain you.

Kids ages 3 to 5 will learn to love Pokemon with this game. You will get to experience taking care of a Pokémon Egg. Hatching the egg will be gradual. It will hatch slowly every time an activity is completed. Once an egg is fully hatched, a new Pokemon is revealed.

Download Pokemon Playhouse from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Pokemon