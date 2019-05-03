If you’re a huge Pokemon fan, you’re probably aware that every once in a while Nintendo will have some special promos with retail partners. You’re probably one of the first few people who would go in, pick a code card, and then redeem it in any of the Pokemon games that you’re playing in the Mystery Gift section. But now they want to make it a little bit easier for die-hard fans with the Pokemon Pass app, now available for your Android device.

The app works pretty much as you probably expected. You will find out that there’s a special promo or give-away, either through notification or when you just open the app. You’ll have to go to a specific location, most likely a partner retail store, and then redeem that (most likely) digital prize by scanning something like a QR code or some augmented reality thing. And then you get to redeem that prize on your game on your phone.

The first promo that’s available now on the Pokemon Pass is the chance to redeem a Shiny Pikachu or a Shiny Eevee if you’re playing their respective Pokemon Let’s Go RPG game. You will have to go to a participating Target store between May 11 – June 23. The app will give you some prompts on what to do in order to redeem them, which includes scanning a QR code in the end to get your shiny digital gift. Both Pikachu and Eevee are level 10 so you’ll get a lot of attacking power for your game.

If you’re very much excited and you get to a participating Target branch on May 11 from 10AM – 1PM, you’ll also get a Psyduck promo card if you play Pokemon Trading Card Game (probably the online version) and a Detective Pikachu movie poster (sorry no Ryan Reynolds on the poster) while supplies last.

You can download the Pokemon Pass from the Google Play Store and start preparing for a trip to Target on May 11. Or just sit tight and wait for the next promo if you’re not playing Pokemon Let’s Go.