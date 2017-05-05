If you’re looking to boost the numbers of grass type Pokemon in your Pokemon GO collection, this “Worldwide Bloom” event is right up your alley. Niantic is planning an event from May 5 to May 8, which will increase the spawn rates of grass type Pokemon within the game in the said time frame.

Here is the official announcement from Niantic:

Trainers,

Professor Willow’s research into Pokémon habitats around the world has uncovered some interesting findings. His initial reports indicate that we’ll see an influx of Grass-type Pokémon sometime this weekend. These Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently starting the afternoon of May 5, but only for a short period of time. We anticipate that Pokémon will return to their normal habitats on May 8, 2017 PDT.

Help us contribute to Professor Willow’s ongoing research by catching as many Grass-type Pokémon as possible this weekend. While you’re out with friends and family, don’t forget to document your findings using the Pokémon GO AR camera and share your screenshots on social media using #PokemonGO.

If you’re wondering, the prime catches in this event will be the rare Tangela and Meganium, just so you can complete your Pokedex. Of course, there’s the powerful and popular Exeggutor that comes with the Solar Beam skill to fight those Vaporeons hanging around on Gyms.

SOURCE: Niantic