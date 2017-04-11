Niantic has pushed another update to its hit augmented reality game Pokemon GO, and this time it brings some good news for their Chinese players. The new update brings support for traditional Chinese language, aside from some other fixes. Also, Niantic has casually mentioned that cooperative gameplay events and features will be coming this year.

The new update brings Pokemon GO for Android to version 0.61.0. It brings support for Traditional Chinese langue – so Chinese players can now see the text in-game in Traditional Chinese characters. The update also brings a new look to the Pokemon collection screen, and other fixes and tweaks.

In its “thank you” post for winning the “Best Mobile and Handheld Game” at the BAFTA Game Awards, Niantic teased that there will be “all new cooperative social gameplay experiences in Pokémon GO that will give Trainers new and exciting reasons to get back into the sunshine”, especially since spring is rolling in to the northern hemisphere.

These coop elements may come in events and new features, so watch out for those. In the meantime, you can update the game via the Play Store when you get online.

SOURCE: Niantic